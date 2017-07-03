Watch: Shocking footage shows massive highway accident after car flips on side and skids across lanes

Dashcam footage from Sydney has revealed the moment a car flipped onto its side and slid across a motorway.

It happened on June 22, according to witness Brett Moffatt, reported 9 NEWS.

The video was uploaded to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page yesterday which showed a car hurling at high speed up to a white Rav4.

It clips the rear left of the Rav4, causing it to flip and skid right across the highway.

Truck driver Chris Denniss told 9NEWS the driver of the Rav4 was injured and about six other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

"It was honestly the biggest accident I've seen on the M5," he said.