 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Shocking footage shows massive highway accident after car flips on side and skids across lanes

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dashcam footage from Sydney has revealed the moment a car flipped onto its side and slid across a motorway. 

The footage shows at least six vehicles caught up in the high-speed crash in Sydney.
Source: Facebook/DashCamOwnersAustralia

It happened on June 22, according to witness Brett Moffatt, reported 9 NEWS.  

The video was uploaded to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page yesterday which showed a car hurling at high speed up to a white Rav4. 

It clips the rear left of the Rav4, causing it to flip and skid right across the highway. 

Truck driver Chris Denniss told 9NEWS the driver of the Rav4 was injured and about six other vehicles were also involved in the crash. 

"It was honestly the biggest accident I've seen on the M5," he said. 

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:09
2
Before Trump became president, he would frequent WWE matches and occasionally join in.

Watch: Donald Trump's most bizarre tweet yet? US President releases video of him body-slamming man with CNN logo on his head

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:17
4
With the series locked at 1-1 next week’s Eden Park clash promises to be a big one.

'When you lose the cracks get exposed' - Steve Hansen says chink in All Blacks' armour revealed by persistent Lions

5
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cleared to play series decider in Auckland

00:43
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

Williams was a contrite figure after learning his punishment.


02:15
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

Hilary posed the question in Friday.

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


Fire engine

One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ