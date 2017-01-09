Watch: Shocking footage of security guard pinning man down by his throat at Brisbane festival

Shocking footage has emerged of a security guard allegedly choking a party-goer at a sold-out Brisbane music festival over the weekend.

The video recorded at the FOMO festival on Saturday and posted to Facebook shows a man on the ground with two security guards standing over him, one appears to be holding him down by his neck.

Another festival-goer can be seen trying to intervene, but is pushed back.

The victim reportedly let off a flare before the incident occurred, Nine News reports.

Festival organisers said in a statement on Facebook that they are working with the external security company Asset Protection Systems and police to investigate the matter.

"FOMO Festival do not condone the use of excessive force or violence at any of our events."