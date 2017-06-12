 

Watch: Shock as helicopter drops out of the sky and lands in Sydney park

A Sydney helicopter loses altitude sharply before making an emergency landing in a park in Sydney.
00:47
2
00:30
3
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
4
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:12
5
Motorists are being told to expect delays as a number of lanes have been closed.

Watch: Misery for Auckland commuters after crash closes lanes on major motorway

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.


 
