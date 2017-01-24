Watch: Shia LaBeouf screams in the face of 'white supremacist' during anti-Trump protest

US actor Shia LaBeouf has been filmed in a heated exchange with a "white supremacist" during his four day anti-Donald Trump protest in New York.

LaBeouf repeatedly screamed into the face of a man who said "we must secure the existence of white people" into a camera during the second day of protest yesterday.

The incident happened outside Manhattan's Museum of the Moving Image where protesters were gathered.

LaBeouf reacted to the man by getting right in the man's face and chanting "he will not divide us".