Watch: What is she wearing? Almost nude J-Lo leaves Latin Billboard Awards viewers gobsmacked

Jennifer Lopez turned up to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, with boyfriend, ex-Major league baseball star Alex Rodriguez, wearing a gown that resembled a net, turning plenty of heads on the red carpet.
Lopez's stylists Rob and Mariel told Billboard her choice of dress was "totally unexpected and classic Jen", designed by Julien Macdonald.
She later performed the song "Mirate", from her up-coming Spanish album and was also awarded the Telemundo Star Award and Social Artist of the Year.
