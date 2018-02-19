Watch: 'She was only 14, she didn't deserve that' – tears at funeral of Florida school massacre victim

A funeral was held on Sunday for Jaime Guttenberg, a 14-year-old victim of last week's shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Mourners at the service said a crowd of thousands packed into a Parkland hotel to attend the ceremony.

Members of the public were invited to attend, in addition to friends and family.

"I'm so close to her age, I'm 13, she's only 14 and she didn't deserve that. None of the kids deserve it," said Simcha Levy after the service.