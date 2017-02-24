Watch: Shark-detecting drone captures great white coming menacingly close to surfer in NSW

A shark-detecting drone in Australia captured the alarming moment a great white shark came menacingly close to a surfer off a New South Wales beach.

The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries are trialling drones on beaches in NSW as part of the government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

Drone footage taken above the sea at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina, shows a myriad of sea life unseen by surfers and beach-goers, including dolphins, turtles, fish and sharks.

The video shared by the department of primary industries ended with a great white shark zeroing in on a surfer until it suddenly veers away when the surfer catches a wave.

Lighthouse Beach at Ballina is no stranger to attacks, in September last year a teenage surfer suffered a severe leg injury after a shark attack, Nine reports.