Watch: Shark-detecting drone captures great white coming menacingly close to surfer in NSW

A shark-detecting drone in Australia captured the alarming moment a great white shark came menacingly close to a surfer off a New South Wales beach.

A shark detecting drone in New South Wales captured the moment a surfer was nearly bitten by a shark.
Source: NSW Department of Primary Industries

The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries are trialling drones on beaches in NSW as part of the government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

Drone footage taken above the sea at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina, shows a myriad of sea life unseen by surfers and beach-goers, including dolphins, turtles, fish and sharks.

The video shared by the department of primary industries ended with a great white shark zeroing in on a surfer until it suddenly veers away when the surfer catches a wave.

Lighthouse Beach at Ballina is no stranger to attacks, in September last year a teenage surfer suffered a severe leg injury after a shark attack, Nine reports.

There have been at least 11 shark attacks, including two fatal, from Evans Head to Ballina and Byron Bay since 2014, The Australian reports.

