Watch: Seven Sharp looks back at years of Royal wedding fashion faux pas

Seven Sharp

From Beatrice's pretzel hat, to Kiri Te Kanawa's colourful ensemble, there have been some doozies.
Source: Seven Sharp

news

1

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle to marry Prince Harry

00:14
2
The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.

Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

01:30
3
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

4

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:14
5
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

00:14
Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

The Warriors held out for a determined 24-14 victory over Parramatta at ANZ Stadium.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
