Watch: Semi-submersible vessel with two tonnes of cocaine intercepted off Peru

Peru captured a semi-submersible ship believed to be headed to the west coast of the United States with about two tonness of cocaine in its marine waters off the north Pacific coast, according to authorities.

The semi-submersible vessel was captured 178 nautical miles (329 kilometres) off the coast of the Piura region on Sunday, a strategic area for marine drug smuggling due to its proximity to neighbouring Ecuador.

Authorities said a Mexican, an Ecuadorian and two Colombians were detained inside the ship.

As the Peruvian navy was towing the semi-submersible vessel towards the coast, a fishing vessel was spotted sailing without authorisation, apparently trying to get closer.