Watch: Self-driving minibus has trial run in Chinese university

Associated Press

A self-driving minibus started trial runs at Shanghai Jiao Tong University on May 8.

The eight-seat bus can be used by teachers and students at a university in Shanghai.
The eight-seat bus is powered purely by electricity. Its battery can last for a day and charging takes five to six hours.

Teachers and students can scan a QR code at any of the four stops along a fixed route, and the bus will pick them up and take them to another stop.

The bus runs and makes turns automatically. When a car is coming in the opposite direction, it will slow down, and when there are obstacles in front, like cars or pedestrians, it will stop and restart once the way is clear.

To ensure safety, the bus now runs at a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Its speed will be increased in the future.

The bus can operate in adverse weather conditions thanks to a special positioning and navigation system developed by the university's Research Institute of Intelligent Vehicles.

Unlike other self-driving vehicles that rely on GPS, which can be affected by the surrounding environment and bad weather, the team from Jiao Tong University installed laser radar on the bus and used simultaneous localization and mapping technology to make it more stable.

"In the future, we may be able to make an online payment with a single flash of the headlights on vehicles. Based on visible light communication, a QR code can be included in the new payment option. And we may soon start using autonomous driving in some industrial parks," said Yang Xiaokang, assistant dean of AI Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Yang said the cost of developing the self-driving vehicles was almost 10 percent of the price of those developed in Europe, which makes it a better commercial proposition.

But he also pointed out that there is a long way to go before the bus can leave the campus and run on public roads, as the system needs to be able to cope with any scenario on those open roads.

