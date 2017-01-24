Watch: Self defence? Incensed Welsh chef blinds diner with chili powder after 'rough and rubbery' complaint

A man has been arrested in Wales after allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a disgruntled diner.

David Evans was dining with his wife at the Prince of Bengal restaurant on Sunday in Tonypandy when he complained the meal was "very rough and rubbery," WalesOnline reports.

CCTV from inside the restaurant shows the chef throwing the powder into Mr Evans' eyes at the entrance to the kitchen.

"He instantly thought he had been blinded and didn't know what he'd thrown at him, he was shaking in shock, hanging on to the counter being sick thinking he was going to go blind," Mr Evans' wife Michelle told the news site.

Mr Evans was taken to hospital where he was treated.

"David had numerous eye washes through a drip into his eyes in A&E as his eyes were extremely red and sore and the ph level was way off," Mrs Evans said.