Watch: Seemingly happy Marine Le Pen dances away to Village People's YMCA after French presidential hammering

After a crushing defeat at the polling booth, unsuccessful French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen took to the dance floor today.

Ms Le Pen can be seen dancing and twirling in disco lights to Village People's YMCA.

She is smiling and surrounded by a crowd of people clapping along to the music.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated Le Pen, and will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies.

Ms Le Pen said in a concession speech that she had spoken with Mr Macron and congratulated him.