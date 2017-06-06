Watch: Security footage catches cheeky bear breaking into house, then having a play on the piano

Security vision has captured a cheeky bear making an unannounced home visit to a Colorado suburban house, including a tinkle on the piano.

Fox35 reported the owners of the house returned home and found their kitchen trashed.

They thought they had been burgled, but once they had reviewed their security footage they found the truth - a roaming bear.

In the video, the bear casually walks into the living room and places its front paws on a piano.

Unfazed by the sound, the bear has a look around and then exits the room.