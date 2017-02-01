Watch: Secret trade in baby chimps exposed by year-long BBC investigation

The secret trade in baby chimps has been exposed by a year-long BBC investigation.

The tiny animals are being seized from the wild in West Africa and sold as pets to buyers in the Gulf States and China.

An estimated 3000 great apes, including orangutans, gorillas and chimpanzees are lost from the wild every year as a result of the illegal trade, the BBC reports.

The British broadcaster's research uncovered a notorious West African hub for wildlife trafficking, known as the "blue room", and led to the rescue of a one-year-old chimp.