Watch: Search enters seventh day for 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue operations continued in northern Thailand today as the search for 12 boys and their football coach entered a seventh day.

The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.
The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in Mae Sai after a football match on Saturday, June 23.

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave yesterday despite days of efforts to drain the water.

Rescuers were continuing their work outside the cave this morning, trying to find hidden shafts in the green mountainside to access the cave complex.

Other crews were working to drill wells in the hope of draining the water, which could allow divers to advance into flooded passages.

Despite the hard work, rescuers' progress has been fitful at best, with no guarantee the water will soon recede with months left in Thailand's rainy season.

A group from nearby Chiang Rai province performed a religious ritual near the entrance to the cave this morning to show their support for the relatives of the missing.

