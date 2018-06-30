Watch: Search enters seventh day for 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave

Rescue operations continued in northern Thailand today as the search for 12 boys and their football coach entered a seventh day.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in Mae Sai after a football match on Saturday, June 23.

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave yesterday despite days of efforts to drain the water.

Rescuers were continuing their work outside the cave this morning, trying to find hidden shafts in the green mountainside to access the cave complex.

Other crews were working to drill wells in the hope of draining the water, which could allow divers to advance into flooded passages.

Despite the hard work, rescuers' progress has been fitful at best, with no guarantee the water will soon recede with months left in Thailand's rainy season.