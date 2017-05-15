Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

A Scottish groom was "over the moon" after his rugby mates performed a surprise haka for guests at his wedding.

The teammates from Garnock Rugby Club spent six weeks learning the famous Ka Mate haka after bride Alyson Reid asked them to surprise her (now) husband Graeme at their wedding at Butorich Castle in Balloch, the Daily Record reports.

The Reids' wedding reception on Friday was rugby-themed complete with ticket shaped invitations and rugby ball centrepieces.

"When I asked the guys they seemed quite nervous, as they didn't think they could learn it or keep it a secret," Ms Reid told the Daily Record.

"But 15 of them got together and rehearsed two to three times a week. It's such an emotional dance, some of them even admitted they would tear up after rehearsals."

The haka performed by Mr Reid's friends was extra special for the couple as they place New Zealand close to their hearts.

After visiting in 2011 for the Rugby World Cup they fell in love with New Zealand and ended up living here for a year.

Then in 2015 Mr Reid proposed to Ms Reid at the top of Mount Roy in Wanaka.