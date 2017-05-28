Watch: Schapelle Corby evades media after landing early back home in Australia

Schapelle Corby has avoided the media and left Brisbane Airport less than half an hour after her flight arrived from Bali early this morning.

The 39-year-old, accompanied by her sister Mercedes, arrived on a Malindo Air flight that landed at 5.09am (local time) after being deported from Bali 12 and a half years after she was caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

Airport officials confirmed she had left the airport grounds. It's thought she may be headed for her mother Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea house.

She had been expected to travel on a Virgin flight that left around the same time, but switched to business class on Malindo Air.

Up to 40 media had booked onto the Virgin flight.

A large media contingent was waiting for her at Brisbane International airport.

Schapelle Corby's parole papers. Source: Instagram/Schapelle Corby

Corby's return home comes 12 years after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison, where she served almost 10 years before being on parole for a further three years.

She flew out of Bali just after 10pm local time on Saturday after a chaotic final trip from her Kuta home to the parole office then to Denpasar Airport.

Schapelle Corby posted a photo of her on board a flight to Brisbane. Source: Instagram/Schapelle Corby

Wearing black sunglasses, a white shawl over her head and holding up a bag with the face of missing boy William Tyrrell, who disappeared from Kendallin NSW in 2014, Corby and Mercedes scurried into the back of a corrections vehicle surrounded by media