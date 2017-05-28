 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Schapelle Corby evades media after landing early back home in Australia

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Schapelle Corby has avoided the media and left Brisbane Airport less than half an hour after her flight arrived from Bali early this morning.

The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.
Source: Nine

The 39-year-old, accompanied by her sister Mercedes, arrived on a Malindo Air flight that landed at 5.09am (local time) after being deported from Bali 12 and a half years after she was caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

Police shielded Corby's vehicle as she drove down the road to the airport to catch her flight to Brisbane.
Source: Nine

Airport officials confirmed she had left the airport grounds. It's thought she may be headed for her mother Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea house.

She had been expected to travel on a Virgin flight that left around the same time, but switched to business class on Malindo Air.

The convicted drug smuggler posted a video of her leaving her home in Bali.
Source: Instagram/SchapelleCorby

Up to 40 media had booked onto the Virgin flight.

A large media contingent was waiting for her at Brisbane International airport.

Schapelle Corby's parole papers.

Schapelle Corby's parole papers.

Source: Instagram/Schapelle Corby

Corby's return home comes 12 years after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison, where she served almost 10 years before being on parole for a further three years.

She flew out of Bali just after 10pm local time on Saturday after a chaotic final trip from her Kuta home to the parole office then to Denpasar Airport.

Schapelle Corby posted a photo of her on board a flight to Brisbane.

Schapelle Corby posted a photo of her on board a flight to Brisbane.

Source: Instagram/Schapelle Corby

Wearing black sunglasses, a white shawl over her head and holding up a bag with the face of missing boy William Tyrrell, who disappeared from Kendallin NSW in 2014, Corby and Mercedes scurried into the back of a corrections vehicle surrounded by media

After siging the final paperwork, they left for the airport.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:25
2
The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

Watch: Schapelle Corby evades media after landing early back home in Australia

00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
4
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:29
5
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:25
The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

Watch: Schapelle Corby evades media after landing early back home in Australia

The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:26
Thankfully Theo, the owner of the home, and the elderly driver escaped injury.

'It was like an explosion' - homeowner in shock after out-of-control SUV smashes into home

Thankfully Theo, the owner of the home, and the elderly driver escaped injury.


01:59
Te Ha Tangata is an open invitation for people to sit down with those many of us walk past every day.

'I don't like being caged' – Wellington's homeless tell their stories in a bid to challenge stereotypes

Te Ha Tangata is an open invitation for people to sit down with those many of us walk past every day.

01:58
Those who have been battling to get back to normal after the devastating flood are getting a helping hand.

'A hand up, not a hand out' – tradie army helping Edgecumbe's uninsured get back on their feet

Those who have been battling to get back to normal after the devastating flood are getting a helping hand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ