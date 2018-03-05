Watch: Savage fight between wild tiger and bear captured on camera in India

A vicious fight has played out between a wild male tiger and a female sloth bear before a distressed group of tourists on safari in India.

Footage of the exchange was captured by the leader of the safari traveling through Tadoba National Park in the Indian state of Western Maharashtra.

The safari leader, Akshay Kuma, said the sloth bear was trying to protect her cub from the advancing tiger, which can be seen getting worked up over the attack in the background.