Watch: Savage fight between wild tiger and bear captured on camera in India

A vicious fight has played out between a wild male tiger and a female sloth bear before a distressed group of tourists on safari in India.

The 15 minute fight was captured by a tourist on safari at the Tadoba National Park in India.
Source: The Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge

Footage of the exchange was captured by the leader of the safari traveling through Tadoba National Park in the Indian state of Western Maharashtra.

The safari leader, Akshay Kuma, said the sloth bear was trying to protect her cub from the advancing tiger, which can be seen getting worked up over the attack in the background.

The fight reportedly lasted 15 minutes, with both animals suffering injuries but surviving. 

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:22
2
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:15
3
The girl was attacked at her grandmother's home by a family pet and died on the way to hospital.

'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

02:48
4
5

Retirement home residents shaken after man found dead in nearby pub carpark


New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m.

'I am still at least two weeks out from being able to run again' - Nick Willis forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games with leg injury

The 1500m runner was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his fibula five weeks ago and despite showing improvements in training, is yet to resume running.

00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.



 
