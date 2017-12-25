Watch: Santa Claus completes final North Pole preparations before setting off around the world

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Jenny Bartlett has sewed hundreds of Santa sacks for the children spending Christmas at Auckland's Starship Hospital this year.
Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.
Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.
Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.
Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ