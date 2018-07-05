 

Watch: Samoan police crush almost 300 confiscated firearms with road roller

Police in Samoa have been filmed destroying almost 300 confiscated firearms by crushing them with a road roller.

Police are trying to establish how the firearms were smuggled in to the island nation, which does not manufacture any guns.
Source: Samoa Planet

The video, taken by Samoa Planet this morning, shows the roller moving slowly over the long line of 285 guns.

Earlier, Commissioner Fuiavailiili Egon Keil invited media to witness the guns would be destroyed this morning, the Samoa Observer reported.

He said he was unsure how the guns were brought into the country, which does not produce any weapons.

"Hopefully in the near future we will have another gun amnesty to try and get rid of these guns here.

"These guns here like rifles (and) hand-guns and as such they got no place in Samoa we need them out of Samoa and we don’t need them."

International crime in the Pacific had led to an increase in the number of guns, with police attempting to address the issue.

"Samoa does not make guns, we don’t make ammunition as well somehow these firearms and ammunition is coming into our shores, so the question is how is it coming in?"

"That’s one of the things that we are trying to discover and stop because it's not just happening here in Samoa, it’s happening all over the region as well."

