 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Samoan Ministry of Health says nurses offered counselling after one-year-olds die after receiving MMR vaccine

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The tragic death of two babies after receiving the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine in Samoa last Friday continues to be under investigation.

Dr Take Naseri says the nurses involved have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" after babies Lameko and Lanna’s died.
Source: 1 NEWS

Both a one-year-old girl and one-year-old boy died within minutes of being injected by nurses at Safotu Hospital in Savaii.

The deaths occurred within two hours of each other. 

"We now have a full scaled inquiry as ordered by the prime minister so the prosecution has taken over," says Ministry of Health chief executive Dr Take Naseri.

"They are going to work hand in hand with our forensic pathologists."

READ MORE: 'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

He says the vaccines were obtained from UNICEF and there was a need to discuss "the procurement and quality" of them.

"We are looking at labs that can actually test the vaccines, there’s one lab in Australia," Dr Naseri told 1 NEWS.

"There’s also an immunisation expert down from our main office in the West Pacific region who has done previous investigations on vaccinations."

The two nurses who administered the vaccinations have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" for their own safety.

"We are providing counselling, we advise them to go on light duty basis."

"We don’t want them to think this is a penalty for them," Dr Naseri says.

The MMR vaccine is recommended for all children in New Zealand, and the Ministry of Health says it has an “excellent safety record”.

Related

Pacific Islands

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.