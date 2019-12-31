Watch: 'It’s f****** chaos' - man films eerie scene from safety of boat, as sky turns red over Victorian town

A man has filmed blood red skies and smoke over the Victorian town of Mallacoota, highlighting the very real danger for those in the coastal settlement.

Thousands of people are stranded in the East Gippsland town, many on the beach as bushfires rage around them.

The man posted the video to Facebook, and was taken from a boat that was out at sea.

“It’s f****** chaos,” he says.

“I’ve never seen anything like it."

He says he escaped the town with his pets and family.

Another man, Matt Manning, told The Guardian that there are about 30 boats off the coast.

He said there was debris and ash in the air, but no embers.