Watch: Russian presidential candidate chucks water at rival in vicious TV debate

Russian presidential candidates Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Ksenia Sobchak have clashed on a televised debate. 

Vladimir Zhirinovsky called Ksenia Sobchak "stupid" and "brainless" which incited Sobchak to douse him with water.
Tensions started to flare up when Zhirinovsky interrupted another candidate, Sergei Baburin, and Sobchak asked him to behave.  

Zhirinovsky immediately launched a verbal assault calling Sobchak "stupid" and "brainless" which incited Sobchak to douse him with water. 

In return Zhirinovsky a called Sobchak a "whore" and a "disgusting wench", asking the host to get her out of the studio. 

The debate on foreign policy issues was broadcast nationally, with Vladimir Putin who is set to win the presidential election, being the only candidate not participating in the debate.

