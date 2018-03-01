Watch: Russian presidential candidate chucks water at rival in vicious TV debate

Russian presidential candidates Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Ksenia Sobchak have clashed on a televised debate.

Tensions started to flare up when Zhirinovsky interrupted another candidate, Sergei Baburin, and Sobchak asked him to behave.

Zhirinovsky immediately launched a verbal assault calling Sobchak "stupid" and "brainless" which incited Sobchak to douse him with water.

In return Zhirinovsky a called Sobchak a "whore" and a "disgusting wench", asking the host to get her out of the studio.