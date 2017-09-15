Watch: Russian missiles obliterate ISIS targets in Syria

Russia's military fired seven cruise missiles overnight at ISIS targets in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour as pro-government forces closed in on the militants holed up in the provincial capital of the same name.

Journalists on a trip organised by the Russian Defense Ministry watched from the deck of Russia's Admiral Essen frigate as two submarines launched seven missiles from the Mediterranean Sea.

The Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air cover, last week broke a three-year siege around the city on the Euphrates river.

Ministry spokesman Major Genereal Igor Konashenkov told reporters later that intelligence showed the missiles hit the targets southeast of Deir el-Zour, destroying a command centre, a communications hub, an ammunition depot and an unspecified number of ISIS fighters.