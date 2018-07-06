Watch: Running in high heels in Madrid for week-long pride celebration

Large crowds turned out yesterday in Spain's capital, Madrid, to witness the city's annual high heel race.

The race is part of the city's week-long events to celebrate gay pride.

Held in the Chueca district, Madrid's social centre for the LGBTQ community, the race sees participants charging down the cobbled streets in gravity-defying high heels.

The race is open to all comers but competitors must wear shoes with a heel of a minimum of 15 centimetres.

Competitors who make it through the qualifying heats take part in the grand final, which is held over a longer distance.

In addition to the challenge of wearing high heels, those running in the final must also collect and don wigs, blouses and handbags.

The race has been a feature of pride festivities for more than 20 years.