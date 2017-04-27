Watch: Runaway Chinese toddler wiped out by first car - then ducks under second, in life-saving act

Surveillance video cameras have captured the scary moment when an unattended toddler was hit and run over twice while crossing a road in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The video, filmed on Monday in Xichang City, shows the toddler, who proved later to be only two years old, in a pink coat, observed traffic at the roadside for seconds and started to run across the road before she was hit and run over by a white car first and then another one following closely behind.

Only after the two vehicles left did the toddler appear in the video again, lying face down on the ground, and only then did a woman, later revealed to be her grandmother, rush over and took the little girl into her arms.

The toddler was sent to hospital for checkups and doctors said she was lucky to escape with only a minor bruise on her head and no other injuries.

According to her father, the grandmother was taking care of the toddler at the time but was distracted by something else and didn't notice that her granddaughter was running away.

He said his daughter, a little bit frightened by the whole thing, left the hospital on Tuesday.

The drivers involved were stopped on site for further investigation.

"The surveillance video footage on site and our preliminary investigation show that when the toddler was running across the road, she was in the blind zone of the first car and the driver didn't see her, said Guo Wei, a police officer with Xichang Public Security Bureau.