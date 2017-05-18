 

Watch: Runaway car canons into family's lounge – as owner chases in despair

A home video has captured the astonishing moment a lost driver's car streaked down a hill, crashing over the footpath, through the front lawn and into the living room of a suburban Nottinghamshire home.

Distracted salesman then delivers astonishing explanation for horror mistake.
Fortunately home owners Donna Martindale, 49, husband Gary, 55, and son Matthew,11, were all out.

But Donna, 49, knew something was seriously wrong when she got an unexpected phone call from the neighbour, saying 'something's happened. There's a car in your garden'.

"I knew straight away there was something wrong because my neighbour never phones me," Donna told the Daily Mail.

"I thought maybe I have been burgled, our cat's been killed, we're having a fire."

She continued: "'Where Matthew and I normally sit on the chairs took the impact. Had one of us been in - it makes me feel quite sick."

When Donna arrived home to find a Vauxhall embedded in her lounge, a travelling salesman explained how he had pulled over after his sat-nav took him the wrong way and he became lost.

When he got out to check where he was, he said he thought he'd put his handbrake on and that perhaps it had failed.

The family are now weighing up whether to move from their home during the repairs.

