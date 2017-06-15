Watch: Rookie US cop gets new best mate after pulling flailing dog from lake

A switched-on rookie Chicago police officer has rescued a struggling dog from the waters of Lake Michigan amid the confusion of a nearby car accident.

Just six weeks out of the academy, Officer Juan Farris was attending a four car crash at Lake Shore Dr, beside the banks of Lake Michigan, when a rattled dog sprinted from one of the vehicles.

Attempting to get a drink from the raised concrete bank of Lake Michigan, the dog lost its balance and slipped in.

Unable to climb back onto shore, Officer Farris was the first officer among a group of police to hear the splash of the dog.

He ran over to grasp the dog by the collar.

“I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him,” Mr Farris said.

Police colleague, field training Officer Daniel Guzman, said it was his first official dog rescue.