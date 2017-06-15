 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Rookie US cop gets new best mate after pulling flailing dog from lake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A switched-on rookie Chicago police officer has rescued a struggling dog from the waters of Lake Michigan amid the confusion of a nearby car accident.

Quick thinking from a Chicago cop, six weeks into the job, saves the life of a dog struggling to stay afloat.
Source: ABC7

Just six weeks out of the academy, Officer Juan Farris was attending a four car crash at Lake Shore Dr, beside the banks of Lake Michigan, when a rattled dog sprinted from one of the vehicles.

Attempting to get a drink from the raised concrete bank of Lake Michigan, the dog lost its balance and slipped in.

Unable to climb back onto shore, Officer Farris was the first officer among a group of police to hear the splash of the dog.

He ran over to grasp the dog by the collar.

“I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him,” Mr Farris said.

Police colleague, field training Officer Daniel Guzman, said it was his first official dog rescue.

Two people were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment, but thanks to Officer Farris no animals were harmed.

Related

North America

Animals

00:13
The man disappeared around 6pm last night. A woman was pulled to safety and taken to hospital.

Land and air search to resume for man who tried to rescue dog from Manawatu River
The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Dog comes to the rescue of owner stuck after Waikato crash

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

2
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in car belonging to missing mother Kim Richmond

00:14
3
A friend of the woman shared the terrible moment with a reporter from Britain's ITV.

Watch: 'Forgive me everyone' - mother-of-two makes heart-breaking farewell from burning London building over Snapchat


00:22
4
Detroit police caught the accused with 10 bags of heroin after a Good Samaritan brought his bid for escape to a dramatic halt.

Watch: Van driver deliberately crashes into speeding car to help cops catch fleeing criminal

5
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say Team NZ are 'vulnerable' ahead of America's Cup final

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ