Watch: Rookie US cop gets new best mate after pulling flailing dog from lake

A switched-on rookie Chicago police officer has rescued a struggling dog from the waters of Lake Michigan amid the confusion of a nearby car accident.
Just six weeks out of the academy, Officer Juan Farris was attending a four car crash at Lake Shore Dr, beside the banks of Lake Michigan, when a rattled dog sprinted from one of the vehicles.
Attempting to get a drink from the raised concrete bank of Lake Michigan, the dog lost its balance and slipped in.
Unable to climb back onto shore, Officer Farris was the first officer among a group of police to hear the splash of the dog.
He ran over to grasp the dog by the collar.
“I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him,” Mr Farris said.
Police colleague, field training Officer Daniel Guzman, said it was his first official dog rescue.
Two people were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment, but thanks to Officer Farris no animals were harmed.
