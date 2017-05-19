Watch: Rolf Harris arrives at home from prison as he awaits indecent assault trial

Source:AAP
Rolf Harris has arrived back at his home west of London after being released from prison on bail as he faces trial on indecent assault charges.
The 87-year-old entertainer arrived at his riverside home in a blue car at around 9am on Friday (UK time) after leaving Stafford Prison where he served time for previous convictions.
A man in a balaclava fended off media photographers and cameramen in the driveway as Harris climbed out of the back seat and moved slowly into the house shielded by another man.
