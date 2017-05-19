 

Watch: Rolf Harris arrives at home from prison as he awaits indecent assault trial

Rolf Harris has arrived back at his home west of London after being released from prison on bail as he faces trial on indecent assault charges.

The 87-year old, who is on trial for alleged indecent assault, was released from Stafford Prison earlier in the day.
The 87-year-old entertainer arrived at his riverside home in a blue car at around 9am on Friday (UK time) after leaving Stafford Prison where he served time for previous convictions.

A man in a balaclava fended off media photographers and cameramen in the driveway as Harris climbed out of the back seat and moved slowly into the house shielded by another man.

news

