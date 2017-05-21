 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: The Rock and Tom Hanks announce 2020 presidency run on SNL finale

share

Source:

NBC

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jokingly revealed his high profile running mate on the season finale of Saturday Night Live.
Source: NBC

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

05:20
2
It was just another day at the office for Marae TV's Blake Ihimaera until she cleared her phone messages.

Watch: 'Let's give them their own island' - Marae TV employee left shocked by phone message

00:31
3
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5

Missing Wellington man found dead

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ