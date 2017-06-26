Watch: Road rage! Feisty koalas brawl in the middle of Aussie highway

Two little koalas escaped narrowly from being hit by a truck after a brave driver stopped to chase the pair off a highway in Australia.

The koalas were engaged in an all-out brawl in the middle of a highway in the state of Victoria.

Wrestling and hissing and rolling about, the koala knockout was eventually broken up by a driver who chased them off the road and back into the bush.

"I stopped first and tooted the horn for a little while and they weren’t going to move," Sharon Brecely told Nine News.

Ms Brecely broke the fight up between the koalas just in time too with a truck travelling at 100km/h driving straight towards the pair.

The quick thinking truck driver missed the koalas and Ms Brecely by inches by driving on the emergency lane.

"I'd thank him heaps," says Ms Brecely.

"He was great, if he didn't do that, if he didn't slow down and move he wouldn've collected them both.

"They wouldn't have had a hope. They were on his side of the road and, yeah, they both would've been gonners."