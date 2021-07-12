Watch: Richard Branson bear-hugs family after flight to space

British billionaire Richard Branson hugged his family on the runway after reaching space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.

Spectators cheered, jumped into the air and embraced as the rocket plane touched down. Branson pumped his fists as he stepped out onto the runway and ran toward his family, bear-hugging his wife and children and scooping up his three grandchildren in his arms.

Branson and his crewmates later popped champagne in celebration of the feat, which vaults the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

Richard Branson safely returns from space on Virgin Galactic test flight

The crew from from Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company reached an altitude of about 88 kilometres over the New Mexico desert — enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth — and then safely glided back home to a runway landing.

