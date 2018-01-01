Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

Sources:AAP |
Crowds were evacuated from a beach in Australia after the barge caught fire just minutes into the New Year's Eve fireworks show.
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney.
The two technicians on board were forced to dive into the water after the barge they were on caught alight.
NSW Fire and Rescue said the pair were helped by onlookers before being treated by paramedics.
"Two men on the barge suffered minor injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital," an NSW police spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald.
