Watch: Rescuers rush to help people from bombed building in Damascus

Source:Associated Press
Syrian opposition activists are reporting heavy clashes between government forces and insurgents east of the capital Damascus, and at least a dozen airstrikes.
Video released by the volunteer Syrian Civil Defense first responders showed people being rescued from a bombed building.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria-based activist Mazen al-Shami said Monday's fighting concentrated inside a military installation near the suburb of Harasta where a government force has been trapped for a day.
The Observatory and al-Shami said Syrian air force conducted a dozen airstrikes on Harasta and nearby suburbs. Al-Shami said government forces brought reinforcements overnight and are trying to reach the trapped force.
The Observatory said three days of violence in the suburbs of Damascus known as eastern Ghouta have left 35 civilians dead as well as 24 government troops and 29 insurgents.
