Watch: Rescuers rush to help people from bombed building in Damascus

Syrian opposition activists are reporting heavy clashes between government forces and insurgents east of the capital Damascus, and at least a dozen airstrikes.

Video released by the volunteer Syrian Civil Defense first responders showed people being rescued from a bombed building.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria-based activist Mazen al-Shami said Monday's fighting concentrated inside a military installation near the suburb of Harasta where a government force has been trapped for a day.

The Observatory and al-Shami said Syrian air force conducted a dozen airstrikes on Harasta and nearby suburbs. Al-Shami said government forces brought reinforcements overnight and are trying to reach the trapped force.