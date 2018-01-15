Watch: Rescuers to the fore as boat goes up in flames off Florida coast

A boat shuttling patrons to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast became swiftly engulfed by flames today and dozens of passengers and crew escaped by jumping into chilly waters near shore, authorities said.

Fifteen people complaining of chest pain, smoke inhalation and other minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be checked, authorities said, adding no injuries were life-threatening.

The shuttle boat regularly carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities.