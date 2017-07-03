Watch: Rescue work underway as fatal flooding forces evacuation of hundreds of thousands in China

Rescue work has begun as heavy rains trigger floods in parts of east, central and southern China and it continues to batter these areas.

Yesterday, Xiushui County of east China's Jiangxi Province was pummelled by rain and floods. Many roads were blocked and houses destroyed.

Traffic police were working in waist-deep water to help recover partially submerged cars and rescue trapped residents.

A landslide destroyed a road in Xiushui, and local people have been evacuated. No casualties have been reported so far.

Torrential rain has also hit many places in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, including nine cities and 28 counties, where seven people were killed and three are missing due to rain-caused floods.

As of yesterday, 310,000 people in the province had been evacuated due to the rains. Rescuers are using canoes and boats to save those trapped.

Yesterday morning, a pregnant woman was rescued and sent to hospital.

In central China's Hunan Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters raised the emergency response from Grade III to Grade II yesterday.