Watch: Reporter makes hasty recovery after being caught off guard while live on air in Russia

A reporter has been caught off guard after failing to realise she was live on air in Russia.

Television journalist Maria Ryabova was reporting on Victory Day celebrations from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Sakhalin Oblast, on May 9 when the incident occurred.

Ms Ryabova, who works for local channel OTV Sakhalin, can be seen waiting for her cue with a jacket draped around her shoulders when a producer hastily tells the reporter to remove her garment.

"Take off your coat. Throw it to the ground!" the producer is heard yelling as the camera continues to roll.

The OTV Sakhalin reporter hastily throws her coat behind a nearby bush before resuming the broadcast.