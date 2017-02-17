Watch: Remember this guy? World's best looking criminal attacks catwalk in runway debut

From jail to walking down the runway, a former prisoner whose mug shot went viral and made him a known face across the world has walked the runway at the Phillip Plein Show at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy Meeks, 33, strutted his stuff in black pants, black boots, a black jacket and a black puffer jacket in his first runway appearance.

He later posted a photo on Instagram, sharing his runway debut to his 760,000 followers, thanking Philip Plein for "believing in him".

Kylie Jenner, Tyga and Madonna were among the celebrities who watched the fashion show from the front row.

In 2014, Mr Meeks rose to fame after the Stockton Police Department posted his striking mugshot on Facebook.

He was charged with possession of a .45 calibre semiautomatic pistol after previously serving a nine year jail sentence on a grand theft conviction in 2002.