 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Remarkable US military footage of near-miss with Russian jet

share

Source:

Associated Press

The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a US Navy plane over the Black Sea.

The US has accused Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a US plane over the Black Sea.
Source: Associated Press

The United States Navy has released video of the near-miss.

Officials released four seconds of footage which they say show a Russian SU-27 plane closing in on a US EP-3 Aries surveillance aircraft.

In an email, Jason Kelly, the director of digital media for the Navy, said the Russian plane got within five feet of the US aircraft, crossing through its direct flight path, causing the American plane to fly through jet wash.

"The Russian military is within its right to operate within international airspace," Kelly said in an email, "but they must behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents."

The State Department has said the US views the incident with "the highest level of concern."

The United States has raised concerns several times over the last year about midair encounters between US and Russian planes, including above the Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

Related

UK and Europe

North America

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

2
Cockatoo (file picture).

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:26
3
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

00:24
4
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

5
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

Mr English's speech comes amid leadership rumblings from within the National Party.


NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 