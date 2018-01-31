Watch: Remarkable US military footage of near-miss with Russian jet

The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a US Navy plane over the Black Sea.

The United States Navy has released video of the near-miss.

Officials released four seconds of footage which they say show a Russian SU-27 plane closing in on a US EP-3 Aries surveillance aircraft.

In an email, Jason Kelly, the director of digital media for the Navy, said the Russian plane got within five feet of the US aircraft, crossing through its direct flight path, causing the American plane to fly through jet wash.

"The Russian military is within its right to operate within international airspace," Kelly said in an email, "but they must behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents."

The State Department has said the US views the incident with "the highest level of concern."