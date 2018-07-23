Watch: Remarkable new Hercules military aircraft performs treacherous Top Gun style loop

Designed as a huge military transport plane, the Super Hercules has been pushed to its aeronautical limit in a treacherous full loop maneuver at a UK airshow.

The remarkable move was filmed by manufacturer of the aircraft, Lockheed Martin, at the Farnborough Airshow in England on July 18.

Lockheed Chief pilot Wayne Roberts was flying the plane at the time, which is probably a good thing considering the 74 tonne LM-100J Super Hercules is not openly advertised as capable of such feats.

"While the LM-100J is known for its cargo delivery capabilities, the aircraft has been cited throughout the industry as the perfect platform for specialised requirements such as firefighting, aerial spray, and humanitarian relief support," the general manager of air mobility at Lockhee, George Shultz, told the Aviation Geek Club.

The Farnborough Airshow is held over two weeks, and is both a public attraction and business forum where contracts for aircraft are sold.

Over $280 billion dollars was spent at the airshow this year.

When sold outside the US Air Force the Super Hercules costs over $100 million.