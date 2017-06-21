Watch: Remarkable images show homes underwater after devastating Greenland tsunami sweeps through village

The power of Mother Nature has been brought to light in pictures out of Greenland after a violent tsunami struck the country's northwest coast on Monday night.

The destructive wave is thought to have been caused by a relatively small earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.

It has caused devastation to the remote village of Nuugaatsiaq.

Pictures from the Joint Arctic Command show debris from smashed buildings lining the beach, with some houses having been washed out to sea.