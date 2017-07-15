Watch: Remarkable footage shows giant panda giving birth, carrying newborn cub in mouth

Lin Bing, a giant panda born in Thailand, gave birth to twins last Saturday at the Wolong National Nature Reserve, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Chinese Giant Panda Protection and Research Center announced this morning.

Lin Bing first gave birth to a female panda, weighing 170 grams.

To everyone's surprise, a male cub, weighing 159 grams, was born in the afternoon. Lin Bing and both of her cubs are in good health.

According to base staff, Lin Bing began to show signs of fertility in the spring. Later, she mated with two male pandas named Yuan Yuan and Wu Gang.

Born in May 2009, Lin Bing is the daughter of the giant panda couple Lin Hui and Chuang Chuang.