Watch: Reckless US driver hoons on wrong side of road before being surrounded by armed cops

A man is in custody after a dangerous high-speed police chase that crossed state lines between Missouri and Kansas.

The chase lasted nearly two hours before coming to an end peacefully yesterday.

Police officials say the chase began when an officer's vehicle was clipped by a white Nissan pick-up while at a unrelated traffic stop.

The officer attempted to contact the driver of the pick-up, but he fled the scene.

The man frequently drove the wrong way on snow-covered streets and highways and drove off the road through yards, wooded areas and a golf course.

Multiple times throughout the chase, the man reached speeds over 160km/h.

Officers from Kansas City, Grandview, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and various Kansas agencies collaborated to apprehend the suspect as it wound through several jurisdictions.

At one point, the suspect abandoned his initial vehicle and carjacked a white Ford pick-up truck and continued to flee.