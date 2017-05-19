Watch: 'Really important the truth comes out' - actor Rebel Wilson appears relaxed ahead of defamation trial

Hollywood movie star Rebel Wilson has appeared in a Melbourne court ahead of her defamation trial against the publishers of Woman's Day, due to begin next week.

The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect actor has just flown in from the United States for today's pre-trial hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria.

She is suing Bauer Media for defamation over a series of magazine articles she says cost her movie roles by portraying her as a liar.

Fronting media outside the courtroom she seemed relaxed and eager to get on with the trial "I just think its really important the truth comes out in this matter and I'm really excited to get started with it finally," she said.

She also showed her trademark humour is still intact quipping, "Thanks for coming out, it can be very dry inside the courtroom".