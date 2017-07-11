Watch: 'Really appreciate it' – London attack victim gets to thank cop who saved his life

A victim of the London Bridge Terror Attack who was stabbed in the throat has been reunited with the police officer who he says "saved my life" during an emotional live TV interview.

Geoff Ho risked his own life to save others who were hiding in a bar when several knife-wielding terrorists went on a killing spree throughout London's Borough Market last month.

Eight people died in the attack.

After breaking up an earlier fight, Mr Ho believed the terrorists were the same group of men who had come after him to seek revenge.

However, he quickly realised he was caught up in a terror related incident when he saw the length of the knifes the attackers were carrying and their suicide vests.

"People scattered – some hid under tables, some went into hiding in the back, some just froze to the spot – I knew I had to do something. In that split second, I decided I was going to have to try to keep them occupied," Mr Ho told ITV's This Morning's programme.

"I had to keep them busy, keep them engaged. I thought if I can keep them talking, they're not attacking.

"They came in, they screamed expletives and 'get on the floor' – they wanted everyone to lie down face down so they could come up and stab them in the back."

His efforts distracted the terrorists for some time but while grappling with them, Mr Ho was stabbed in the throat.

"They got me once in the throat, my Adam's apple. They tried to stab me twice in the stomach but I managed to dodge those, tried throwing out a couple of punches, I think landed and connected with one at least so that makes me feel a little better about things."

Covered in blood, an off-duty police officer Sam Philpott helped Mr Ho at the scene and escorted everyone to safety.

"He is one of the guys that helped save my life," Mr Ho emotionally recounted.

Since the attack, the two men hadn't meet in person, only communicating by text until This Morning reunited them together.

While engaging in a hug, Mr Ho's first words was "thank you."