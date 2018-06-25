Watch: Real-life 'Socceroo' invades the pitch during Australian club football match

A kangaroo caused a brief disruption during a club football match in Australia's ACT yesterday, jumping fences and invading the pitch.

The Western Australian reports Belconnen United was playing Canberra FC in Canberra when the unlikely visitor bounded over fences and on to the field of play.

It spent some time on the field, lying down and even showing off its skills as a goalkeeper, before animal control officers were called to take care of it - but by the time they got close the kangaroo left of its own accord.