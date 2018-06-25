 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Real-life 'Socceroo' invades the pitch during Australian club football match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A kangaroo caused a brief disruption during a club football match in Australia's ACT yesterday, jumping fences and invading the pitch.

The marauding marsupial took to the field in ACT, causing players to flee.
Source: Capital Football/BarTV Sports

The Western Australian reports Belconnen United was playing Canberra FC in Canberra when the unlikely visitor bounded over fences and on to the field of play.

It spent some time on the field, lying down and even showing off its skills as a goalkeeper, before animal control officers were called to take care of it - but by the time they got close the kangaroo left of its own accord.

The Australian national team - the Socceroos - are to play Peru in their World Cup match on Wednesday at 2am, NZT.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

2

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


3

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

00:38
4
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:42
5
He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".

People 'need full context' of radio interview after comments on PM's baby - Simon Bridges

08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 