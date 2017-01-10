Watch: Raw GoPro captures furious bull shark trying to eat shocked Aussie diver in unprovoked attack

A quick-thinking diver off Australia's North Queensland coast has acted in the nick of time to defend himself from an angry bullshark that charged at him from the depths of the sea.

In video of the underwater incident posted on YouTube on Sunday the predator is seen charging at Kerry Daniel, 35.

An unsuspecting Mr Daniel fortunately reacts quickly, aware of the imminent danger, by jabbing the shark in the mouth with his spear gun as it lunges toward him.

The video shows the water filling with blood as the shark thrashes about, ripping the spear gun away from Mr Daniel.

"He ripped the gun out of my hand, ripped the line off too," Mr Daniel told the Daily Mail.

"I didn't realise the gun was stuck in his mouth so I was waiting for him to spit it out but then thought it wasn't worth it and swum away."