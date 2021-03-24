Watch: Rare sight as waterfalls cascade down Australia's Uluru

A weekend heavy downpour at Australia's Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park created stunning waterfalls cascading down rocks, videos on social media showed.

Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across the east coast today but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were nervously waiting for potential orders to evacuate.

Some parts of the state had recorded two-thirds of their annual rainfall in less than a week.