Watch: Rare insight into secret North Korea – what it's really like

A journalist has captured rare video footage of motorists and people walking along quiet streets inside North Korea's capital city, claiming "nobody told me not to film."

Finnish journalist Mika Makelainen recorded the 12 minute video out of the window of a minibus while travelling from downtown Pyongyand, the country's capital, toward the airport.

The video shows apartment blocks painted pink and green, billboards on the side of the roads and the Tower of Immortality which is one of the 3,200 memorial obelisks built around North Korea after the death of Kim II-sung in 1994, according to Vox.

Mr Makelainen filmed the video on a grey, rainy day, which may explain the lack of traffic and people.

The video was posted to his Facebook page, with the caption explaining the "rare delicacy" of his virtual tour which includes streets that cannot be "found on Google".

Since it was posted on Tuesday, it has been viewed over 167,000 times.