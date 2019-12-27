TODAY |

Watch: Rain pelts resort as tropical Cyclone Sarai near Fiji upgraded to Category 2

Source: 

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a Category two storm as it moves down Fiji's west coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is intensifying offshore. Source: Matthew Osborne

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is intensifying. At 4pm Fiji time today, the centre was located 230 kilometres north-west of Nadi with wind gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour.

The cyclone is moving south but will turn south-east, and on its forecast track will pass adjacent to the main island Viti Levu and then across Fiji's southern islands, before heading towards Tonga's Ha'apai Group.

Fiji National University has closed all campuses because of the storm and the Fiji Red Cross has implemented disaster preparedness plans.

Large trees are reported to have been brought down in the Suva area blocking roads and flooding in the Northern Division and Rakiraki have caused road closures.

Travellers to, from and within Fiji should contact airlines or shipping companies to confirm details as there have been cancellations.

Forecasters say the storm is also threatening prolonged periods of rain and flooding in low lying areas.

Move to higher ground

Fiji's disaster office is advising people living in low-lying areas to move to higher ground as Tropical Cyclone Sarai intensifies.

It said all regional agencies are on stand-by to respond where and as necessary.

The office said heavy rain may lead to flooding of low-lying areas and coastal sea-flooding is expected during high tides.

The office is advising people in these at-risk areas to move to higher ground or local evacuation centres.

There are currently 63 people at evacuation points in Tokou Village in Ovalau, Matawalu Church in Lautoka and Marata Hall in Wailoku.

rnz.co.nz

World
Weather News
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The curious case of a sheep in a bra on an Auckland farm
2
Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore
3
Holiday traffic causing massive delays around New Zealand
4
Injured orca freed from crayfish line after being tangled for days
5
'It's just staggering' - Brendon McCullum accuses NZ of rolling over in Boxing Day Test
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Christmas miracle' for down-on-her-luck Florida waitress who received $3000 tip

Category 1 Cyclone Sarai strengthening as it approaches Fiji
00:18

Another child dies amid Samoa measles outbreak, bringing death toll to 81

Brazil police investigate Christmas Eve bomb attack over 'blasphemous' Netflix show